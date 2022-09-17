UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalized For Peaceful Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (AS)

Muhammad Rameez Published September 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Arrangements finalized for peaceful Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting on Chehlum's security arrangements of all stakeholders including police held to finalize schedules and routes of different processions in Peshawar.

The meeting was told that on the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS), processions of Alam Ghazi Abbas and Dhul-Jannah will be held in Peshawar with the following schedule and routes.

The first mourning procession of Alam Ghazi Abbas started from Imambargah Alamdar Karbala from Kocha Risaldar at around 12 noon for which adequate security arrangements have been made.

The second procession of Shabaiha Zul-Janah will be taken out from Imambargah Akhundabad Church Road at around 2.

30 pm. The 3rd As-Shabaiha Zul-Jinah Kamatami procession will start at 3:30 p.m. from Shiya Jama Street Risaldar Qisa Khwani.

All the processions coming out on the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS) will gather in Qissa Khwani Bazaar, which will take the form of a central procession. All the processions will go to their Imam Bargah through their fixed route Qisa Khwani, Dalgran, Pipal Mandi, Chidikoban, Chowk Nasir Khan and end.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the processions and due to the mourning procession, the inner city is completely closed and in view of security concerns, mobile phones are partially being without service in Peshawar City.

