Arsenal Paid For 'big Mistake' In Bayern Defeat: Arteta
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal paid the price for making one big mistake as Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory sent his side crashing out of the Champions League on Wednesday
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal paid the price for making one big mistake as Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory sent his side crashing out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
Joshua Kimmich's second-half header punished slack marking by Arsenal and ended their hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2009.
The Gunners were beaten 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-final after a 2-2 draw in the first leg in north London last week.
It was a painful experience for Arsenal boss Arteta, who bemoaned the defensive slip that proved decisive in the second leg.
"At the moment it is a gutted dressing room. I cannot find the right words to lift them. I wish I had them," Arteta said.
"We tried against a team with a lot of experience. Through the tie, the margins have been very small.
"In moments we have been better but we gave them two goals. That's a big advantage to give away.
"Today you could see the margin of error was zero.
We made a mistake defending the box, a big one, and we conceded a goal.
"Then it was difficult. We tried in many different ways but it's difficult."
Arsenal's defeat capped a brutal four days for Arteta, whose side lost pole position in the Premier League after a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.
But the Spaniard insisted his players deserved credit for their Champions League adventure, claiming it would take time to develop the qualities required to conquer Europe.
"This is a moment to stay next to the players, to give them support. They are the ones who have taken us on this journey," he said.
"The club has been without Champions League for seven years. You want to play in the first year and be in the semi-finals or the final.
"We all wanted that so badly but you can see with many other clubs that sometimes it takes six or seven years to get to that stage."
Recent Stories
DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT
Progress of development schemes reviewed
Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar resigns
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza
Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident
Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad
Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes
Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..
Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack
Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch counterpart in Netherlands
Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel French diplomats
Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO
More Stories From Sports
-
Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series opener28 minutes ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 293 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 291 hour ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 295 hours ago
-
Azam experiences discomfort during Wednesday's training session1 hour ago
-
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right knee5 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 295 hours ago
-
Two Pak coaches complete UCI Level 1 course7 hours ago
-
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam8 hours ago
-
NBA bans Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life over gambling violations1 hour ago
-
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield19 hours ago
-
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups19 hours ago