Arsenal V Porto Champions League Starting Line-ups
Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League last-16, second leg between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 2000 GMT):
Arsenal (4-3-3)
David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior; Declan Rice, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard (capt); Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz
Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)
FC Porto (4-2-3-1)
Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Otavio, Pepe (capt), Wendell; Nico Gonzalez, Alan Varela; Francisco Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Evanilson
Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR)
Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)
