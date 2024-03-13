Arsenal v Porto Champions League starting line-ups

Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League last-16, second leg between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 2000 GMT)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League last-16, second leg between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 2000 GMT):

Arsenal (4-3-3)

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior; Declan Rice, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard (capt); Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz

Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)

FC Porto (4-2-3-1)

Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Otavio, Pepe (capt), Wendell; Nico Gonzalez, Alan Varela; Francisco Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Evanilson

Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)