UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arteta Eager To See Arsenal Reap Benefit Of Dubai Break

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:46 PM

Arteta eager to see Arsenal reap benefit of Dubai break

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident the club's "mini pre-season" in Dubai will help them cope with a hectic schedule following the Premier League's new mid-season break

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident the club's "mini pre-season" in Dubai will help them cope with a hectic schedule following the Premier League's new mid-season break.

The Gunners return to action against Newcastle United on Sunday, the first in a run of games encompassing the Premier League, Europa League and the FA Cup between now and the start of March.

"We came here to work, it was like a mini pre-season," said the former Arsenal midfielder. "I wanted to use it to work on our principles and our styles of play, and as well as how we live together.

" Arsenal going into Sunday's match 10th, with Spanish boss Arteta having only claimed three victories for the London club since replacing Unai Emery on December 20.

They have drawn their last four Premier League matches, with their last league win coming against Manchester United on New Years Day.

Arsenal are currently 10 points adrift of the Champions League places but Arteta said his aim was to get the Gunners back among European football's elite clubs.

"I want to go game by game," he said. "At the moment we are far from it, but there are a lot of games to play."

Related Topics

Football Dubai Newcastle London Manchester United March December Sunday From Mini Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Beijing Introduces Mandatory 14-Day Self-Quarantin ..

2 minutes ago

Attack kills 21 in central Mali ethnic flashpoint

3 minutes ago

New budget plan sets stage for EU summit battle

3 minutes ago

Thousands Foreign Children Remain in Iraq Conflict ..

3 minutes ago

WHO says not advising on whether to hold Tokyo Oly ..

7 minutes ago

Toyota's Evans leads Rally of Sweden after opening ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.