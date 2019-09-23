Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Asad Ullah and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Zeeshan Zeb lifted the titles of National Junior Squash Championships after they claimed respective wins over their opponents at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Asad Ullah and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 's Zeeshan Zeb lifted the titles of National Junior Squash Championships after they claimed respective wins over their opponents at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Monday.

In Boys U-17 category, Asad Ullah defeated Mohammad Hamza Khan (PAF) with a game score of 10-12, 11-9, 11-2 and 11-3 in the 32-minute final showdown to become champion.

In Boys U-19 category, Zeeshan Zeb defeated Uzair Shaukat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's) after a 49-minute epic battle. Both players displayed unbelievable skills on court, much to the delight of crowd.

But finally it was Zeeshan, who emerged triumphant with a game score of 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 8-11 and 11-3.

Meanwhile, in Girls U-19 category, Komal Khan (Wapda) defeated Zaynab Khan (Sindh) in 24 minutes to lift the title. She won the first game 11-9 after a thrilling contest, but lost the next game 8-11. However, she battled back to rattle off her opponent, winning the next games 11-7 and 11-5.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony awarded trophies and prize money to the players. A large number of squash enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.