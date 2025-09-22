Multan Division Boxers To Compete In PM Youth Talent Hunt Event
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt Women Boxing Event will begin at Punjab University,
Lahore, on October 4.
Five divisions will participate in the event. Representing Multan Division are Fatima Rasheed,
Maimoona Ashraf, Sidra Mustafa, Amreen, Alishbah Ali, Tayyaba Bibi, Ramsha Khan, and Amna Akhtar.
The training camp for the participants is underway at Bahauddin Zakariya University under the supervision of Madam Abida Khan. Coaching is being provided by Maqsood Khan.
