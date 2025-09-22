Pakistan To Face Bangladesh In SAFF U-17 Semifinal
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 22, 2025 | 10:44 PM
The semifinals of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 are set to take place on September 25 in Sri Lanka
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The semifinals of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 are set to take place on September 25 in Sri Lanka.
Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first semifinal at 2:30pm Pakistan time while India will face Nepal in the second semi-final later in the day, said a press release.
Earlier, Pakistan lost to India 3-2 in the group stage. India went ahead in the 31st minute through Dallalmuon Gangte but Muhammad Abdullah equalized for Pakistan with a penalty in the 43rd minute.
In the second half, India scored again through Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam in the 63rd minute and Rehan Ahmed in the 73rd to make it 3-1. Pakistan pulled one back with Hamza Yasir’s goal in the 70th minute, but India held on for the win.
Recent Stories
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..
Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab You ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces Rs 10m financial assistance ..
Culture being collective memory of nation: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mand ..
Pakistan moves to launch Youth Development Index 2026 with High-Powered Technica ..
Punjab govt backs industrial estate proposal for Islamabad
Suspect held involved in stabbing to death a man over petty dispute
Misbah Khar meets Assistant Political Advisor, Embassy of Japan
Gilani joins celebrations of 76th anniversary of founding of People’s Republi ..
Pakistan to face Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 semifinal
Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in fake degree case
UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formation of sectoral working groups
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan to face Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 semifinal1 minute ago
-
Uraan Futsal 5-A-Side Cup to start from September 236 hours ago
-
Multan division boxers to compete in PM Youth Talent Hunt event7 hours ago
-
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal7 hours ago
-
Pak padel team set to compete in FIP Jr World Cup7 hours ago
-
Nigeria wins Football Tournament23 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India beat Pakistan by six wickets1 day ago
-
Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. praises Pakistan's achievements, cites unity, leadership2 days ago
-
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away2 days ago
-
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash2 days ago
-
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage3 days ago
-
Pakistan defeat Maldives to secure semifinal spot3 days ago