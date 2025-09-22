Open Menu

Pakistan To Face Bangladesh In SAFF U-17 Semifinal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 22, 2025 | 10:44 PM

The semifinals of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 are set to take place on September 25 in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The semifinals of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 are set to take place on September 25 in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first semifinal at 2:30pm Pakistan time while India will face Nepal in the second semi-final later in the day, said a press release.

Earlier, Pakistan lost to India 3-2 in the group stage. India went ahead in the 31st minute through Dallalmuon Gangte but Muhammad Abdullah equalized for Pakistan with a penalty in the 43rd minute.

In the second half, India scored again through Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam in the 63rd minute and Rehan Ahmed in the 73rd to make it 3-1. Pakistan pulled one back with Hamza Yasir’s goal in the 70th minute, but India held on for the win.

