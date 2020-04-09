ATP chief hoping for Roland Garros and clay-court season in September

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Milan, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said Thursday he hopes the clay-court season and French Open can be played in September as tennis scrambles to salvage a season in danger of being wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we manage to start again in August, we'll save three Slams and six Masters 1000, otherwise the problems will increase tenfold," Gaudenzi said in an interview with several Italian media outlets.

"We are working on the hypothesis of four weeks on clay after the US Open, with Madrid and Rome before Roland Garros." Tennis has been in lockdown since early last month and is not scheduled to return until July 13 at the earliest following the cancellation of Wimbledon for the first time since World War II.

The decision to axe the sport's oldest and most prestigious Grand Slam event followed the French Open's unilateral switch from its traditional May-June slot to September-October.

Gaudenzi said no sanctions would be taken against Roland Garros for taking the decision alone to postpone.

"Now we are working together," Gaudenzi, 43, who took over as ATP chief in January, told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"Tennis needs unity, Paris acted out of fear, making a mistake. But they have recognised this." All this will depend on the virus which has killed more than 87,000 people and infected over 1.5 million with the United States and Europe hit hard.

"We have made 50 versions of the Calendar that we change day by day," said Gaudenzi.

"I am confident that the season in America can begin with the August Masters 1000 in Toronto and Cincinnati and then the US Open.

"In this way three Slams and six Masters 1000 would be played (there are also Shanghai and Bercy) and the season would be 70 percent safe.

"Of course, if the whole American slot were to skip, the difficulties would increase tenfold."

