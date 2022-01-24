Auger-Aliassime faces Medvedev test after overcoming Cilic

Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame former finalist Marin Cilic in a four-set battle in searing heat to set up a quarter-final showdown with title favourite Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open on Monday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame former finalist Marin Cilic in a four-set battle in searing heat to set up a quarter-final showdown with title favourite Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime finally broke through against the doughty Croatian 27th seed Cilic -- who was runner-up to Roger Federer in Melbourne in 2018 -- 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in 3hr 35min on John Cain Arena.

He joins Denis Shapovalov in the last eight to make it the first time two Canadian men have reached that stage at the Australian Open.

The stakes get higher for the 21-year-old ninth seed up against the US Open champion Medvedev, the player to beat in the absence of world number one and nine-time winner Novak Djokovic.

"I need to play a great match, need to serve well," said Auger-Aliassime, who has yet to beat Medvedev in their three previous meetings.

"We are both very different players, but the last two times, one was two weeks ago and at the US Open, yeah, I need to try to change things up.

"I have nothing to lose, to try and do something differently or to try to play good and then to dig deep.

"If I do that, of course, then it raises the confidence that I can beat these type of players.

"But it's far from done, He's the best player outside of Djokovic so he's gonna give me a hard time, and I know I'll be ready. I need to be ready to give myself the best chance to win." Auger-Aliassime also had not beaten the resilient Cilic in three previous encounters and took encouragement coming from dropping the opening set to carve out a hard-earned victory.

"This was a good chance to see how I have improved and against a player I have lost to in the past," he said.

"I'm glad with the way I handled it, the way I was able to change the scenario.

"Honestly, it feels really good to be through, but to beat a player you have lost to in the past just also proves to yourself that you have done improvements, you have become a better player, and I like to believe that."Auger-Aliassime served 22 aces, won 86 percent of first serve points and broke Cilic's serve just twice off 15 break points.

"I think knowing also in the back of my mind that I have the stamina, the mentality to last in matches and tournaments, helps me to know that I can go deep in these type of tournaments," he said.