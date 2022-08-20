UrduPoint.com

Azadi Sports Festival Ends

Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Azadi Sports Festival ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The Azadi Sports Festival concluded at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda on Saturday where final matches of table tennis and badminton for women were held.

The final matches of badminton and table tennis for women were held, witnessed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Fazila Jahan, District Sports Officer Tahseenullah and others.

The final of badminton was played between Charsada Red and Charsadda Blue. In the first match, Nada of Charsadda Red defeated Andalib of Charsadda Blue by 2-0.

In the second match, Munahil and Iqra defeated Fatima and Saba Gul by 2-1.

Similarly, in the last match, Madiha of Charsadda Red defeated Jannat ul Mawa of Charsadda Blue by 2-1.

The final of table tennis was played between Charsadda Green and Charsadda White. Charsadda Green defeated Charsadda White by 3-1. In the end, the special guests including the additional deputy commissioner and the district sports officer gave away prizes.

The sports festival featured 12 games, including table tennis, badminton, cricket, football, athletics, cycling, marathon and cross-country races, with more than 430 players participating.

