Azam Experiences Discomfort During Wednesday's Training Session

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2024 | 05:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Azam Khan experienced discomfort in his right knee and right calf muscle while batting in the nets during Wednesday's training session at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

He has promptly received medical attention and treatment. Azam is currently under the care of the medical team, and a decision regarding his participation in the upcoming matches against New Zealand will be made pending the results of radiology reports.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would provide further updates in due course.

Pakistan would kick-off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 preparations on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium when they take on New Zealand in first of the five matches.

The venue would also host matches on Saturday and Sunday, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will stage for the remaining two matches next week on Thursday and Saturday.

This would be the third five-match series between the two sides inside a 12-month period. Last year, Pakistan and New Zealand drew the series at two-all in Pakistan, while New Zealand clinched the series 4-1 earlier this year in their backyard.

