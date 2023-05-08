Azan Awais century leads Pakistan U19 to 78-run win

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A century from Azan Awais and an all-round bowling performance, headed by Mohammad Ismail, helped Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 78 runs at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

The win gives Pakistan U19 a 2-0 lead in the five-match one-day series against Bangladesh U19, said the information made available here by the Pakistan cricket board.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan U19 were dismissed for 271 on the last ball of the 50th over. Azan, who returned undefeated on 69 in Pakistan U19's nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first one-day, scored 105 today. His innings included 15 fours which came off 125 deliveries.

After the departure of Shahzaib Khan (6, 13b, 1x4), Azan was involved in a 57-run partnership with Shamyl Hussain (33, 49b, 4x4s, 1x6) for the second wicket and later stitched 126 runs for the third wicket with captain Saad Baig (51, 64b, 4x4s, 1x6).

Saad's dismissal with the score at 193 was then followed by a batting wobble that saw the tourists lose six wickets for 42 runs, leaving them in a spot of bother at 235 for nine in 46.5 overs. Amir Hassan was then joined by Aimal Khan and the pair knitted 36-run partnership for the 10th wicket. Amir scored 29 off 18 deliveries, which included two fours and as many sixes.

Aimal struck two fours in a seven-ball 13.

For Bangladesh U19, Iqbal Hossain Emmon was the most successful bowler, taking four wickets for 72 runs. Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby bagged three wickets for 52 from nine overs.

In turn, the visitors never allowed the hosts to score freely as the latter were bundled out for 193 in 47 overs. Only Shihab James (42, 63b, 5x4s) and Adil Bin Siddik (40, 61b, 6x4s) were the notable run-getters for the losing team.

For Pakistan U19, right-arm fast Ismail took three wickets for 46, while Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas and Aimal Khan snapped two wickets each.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match one-day series, both sides will travel to Rajshahi to take part in the remaining matches scheduled on 11, 13 and 15 May at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi. The solitary T20 will also be played at the same venue on 17 May.

Scores in brief Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 78 runs Pakistan U19 271 all out, 50 overs (Azan Awais 105, Saad Baig 51, Shamyl Hussain 33, Amir Hassan 29; Iqbal Hossain Emmon 4-72, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 3-52)Bangladesh U19 193 all out, 47 overs (Shihab James 42, Adil Bin Siddik 40; Mohammad Ismail 3-46, Ali Asfand 2-18, Arafat Minhas 2-44, Aimal Khan 2-50)Player of the match – Azan Awais (Pakistan U19)