Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in commanding position

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) Solid centuries by Central Punjab’s openers had the visitors on 338 for five against Balochistan when stumps were called on day one of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round three match at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

Azhar Ali’s 165-ball 123, studded with 20 fours, was his second century on the trot as the Central Punjab captain had scored 155 in his side’s mammoth win by an innings and 100 runs against Northern at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The day, however, belonged to Salman Butt, who was unbeaten on 152. The opener had received 285 balls of which 24 were dispatched for fours.

The two stitched an opening stand of 237 runs as Central Punjab, after opting for a toss, were put into bat.

Once Azhar was back in the pavilion, Central Punjab lost three wickets 17 runs.

Kamran Akmal’s 28-ball 24, which included three fours and a six, put a halt on the collapse.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah led the Balochistan’s bowling as he bowled 32 overs and picked up the crucial wickets of Azhar and Usman Salahuddin.

Umar Gul, Khurram Shehzad and Ammad Butt picked up a wicket each.

All-rounder Zafar Gohar (11) batted alongside Salman when stumps were drawn.

The Sunday morning promises to be an exciting one. Already on top of the points table with 35 points, Central Punjab have a shot at collecting maximum batting points by crossing the 400-run mark in the next 24 overs. The touring party has already bagged three batting points.

Balochistan, who have collected one bowling point in the innings thus far, will look to pick all 10 wickets in 110 overs to bag all three points available.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 338-5, 86 overs (Salman Butt 152 not out, Azhar Ali 123, Kamran Akmal 24; Yasir Shah 2-103)