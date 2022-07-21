B-5 Coaching Course held at Sindh Madressatul Islam University

The comprehensive Baseball-5 Training and Coaching Course being organized jointly by the Softball Federation of Pakistan in collaboration with the National Softball Academy was held at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) in which approximately one hundred players, coaches, and sports teachers of schools, colleges, and universities participated to horn their skills regarding the game, its techniques and rule and regulations

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The comprehensive Baseball-5 Training and Coaching Course being organized jointly by the Softball Federation of Pakistan in collaboration with the National Softball academy was held at Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) in which approximately one hundred players, coaches, and sports teachers of schools, colleges, and universities participated to horn their skills regarding the game, its techniques and rule and regulations.

Expert Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Event Director Murad Hussain, Coordinator Shiraz Asif, and Shahid Aftab delivered key lectures on the occasion to provide the participants with up-to-date training and skills on the occasion while in the practical sessions; baseball encounters were arranged among the participants to educate them practically on rules and regulations of the game.

Special sessions with sports engineers were also arranged and KU Physical education and Sports Science Assistant Professor Dr Humayun Imran Azeemi delivered a key lecture enlightening the participants on how to avoid the looming danger of injuries while in action.

Later, certificates were distributed among the course participants.

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General (DG) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, who was the chief guest on the occasion; SMIU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai Memon, Softball Federation of Pakistan Secretary General Asif Azeem, Chairman All Private Schools Management Association Sindh Tariq Shah, KDA Member Finance Shuja'at Hussain, Director Sports Ayaz Munshi, Director Moosani Electronics Ahsan Moosani were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the KDA DG Syed Muhammad Ali Shah observed that baseball-5 was a beautiful combination of softball and baseball which was an interesting game during which not only physical fitness matter but mental alertness was also required, adding that the Softball Federation of Pakistan had done a commendable job by organizing the Baseball 5 course at schools, colleges and varsities level which would not only help introduce the game all over the country in coming times but would also prove a milestone in promoting the game at the grass root level.

He hoped that the course participants would provide the best training and coaching to Pakistani baseball-5 players, who were scheduled to feature in the next month's inaugural B-5 Asia Cup in Malaysian city Kuala Lumpur.

Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai Memon said educational institutions played a pivotal role in the promotion of any sport, adding that this course will help in hunt for new talent and in preparing the team for upcoming international events.

SFP Secretary General Asif Azeem said the aim and objective of this course were to ensure practical steps for the promotion of the game in the country at the grass-root level by providing modern training and skill to the coaches.

"We also intend and plan to send abroad those coaches who performed brilliantly during this course for further training so that they can help in providing international level training to our players to prepare them for international events in future", he concluded.