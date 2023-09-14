Babar Azam comes closer to make another record in ODIs

(@Abdulla99267510)

With 19 centuries to his name in just 104 innings out of 107 matches, the right-handed maestro is tantalizingly close to equaling the record for the most centuries in the 50-over format for Pakistan.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2023) Babar Azam, the celebrated captain and star batsman of Pakistan, who was recently honored as the ICC Player of the Month, is on the verge of achieving another remarkable milestone in the world of One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The current record-holder is former Pakistan batsman Saeed Anwar, who notched up an impressive 20 centuries in 244 innings from 247 matches, boasting a commendable strike rate of 80.67.

In stark contrast, Babar Azam boasts a striking strike rate of 89.

16. If he manages to score just one more century today against Sri Lanka in Colombo, he will become the fastest Pakistani batsman to achieve this remarkable feat.

Among his contemporaries, Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Hafeez have amassed 15 and 11 centuries respectively in their ODI careers.

In the current roster of Pakistani cricketers, only Fakhar Zaman (10 centuries) and Imam ul Haq (9 centuries) find themselves among the top 10 for the most ODI centuries scored for Pakistan.

As the last match in the Super 4 phase unfolds for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the victor of this encounter will earn the coveted spot in the final against India, scheduled for September 17.