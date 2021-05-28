Babar Azam is one of the toughest batsmen to bowl to, says Pat Cummins

(@fidahassanain)

The Australian fast bowler in ICC ranking is the top bowler in the world, whereas Babar Azam is enjoys the top position in ICC ranking in batsmen.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins said that Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam is among the world’s toughest batsmen.

Cummins said that Babar Azam was one of the toughest batsmen he faced to bowl to during his career.

He expressed these words while talking during a live question-answer session on his YouTube channel.

“I faced many toughest batsmen and Babar Azam is one of them,” said the bowler.

Babar Azam like many other big Names like Virat Kohli, Joe Root, AB de Villiers and Kane Williamson is the world’s best batsman.

“These are the best in the world and are the obvious ones as they don’t have any weaknesses. Each team has a couple of batters that are toughest to bowl to, but you want to face those challenges as it is most rewarding,” said Cummins.

He further stated that overall players from India, England, New Zealand, and South Africa were hard to bowl to. According to International cricket Council (ICC)'s ranking, Cummins is currently number one ranked Test bowler in the world whereas Babar is the top in ICC’s batsmen ranking in the world.