UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Is One Of The Toughest Batsmen To Bowl To, Says Pat Cummins

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:49 PM

Babar Azam is one of the toughest batsmen to bowl to, says Pat Cummins

The Australian fast bowler in ICC ranking is the top bowler in the world, whereas Babar Azam is enjoys the top position in ICC ranking in batsmen.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins said that Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam is among the world’s toughest batsmen.

Cummins said that Babar Azam was one of the toughest batsmen he faced to bowl to during his career.

He expressed these words while talking during a live question-answer session on his YouTube channel.

“I faced many toughest batsmen and Babar Azam is one of them,” said the bowler.

Babar Azam like many other big Names like Virat Kohli, Joe Root, AB de Villiers and Kane Williamson is the world’s best batsman.

“These are the best in the world and are the obvious ones as they don’t have any weaknesses. Each team has a couple of batters that are toughest to bowl to, but you want to face those challenges as it is most rewarding,” said Cummins.

He further stated that overall players from India, England, New Zealand, and South Africa were hard to bowl to. According to International cricket Council (ICC)'s ranking, Cummins is currently number one ranked Test bowler in the world whereas Babar is the top in ICC’s batsmen ranking in the world.

Related Topics

India Cricket World ICC South Africa Virat Kohli AB De Villiers Babar Azam YouTube National University From Best Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Azerbaijan President on Re ..

6 minutes ago

PM performs commercial launch of Rashakai Special ..

40 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling of Azer ..

40 minutes ago

BLM Co-Founder Khan-Cullors Steps Down as Executiv ..

41 minutes ago

Lukashenko Hopes to Agree With Putin on Resuming A ..

41 minutes ago

Germany's Vice-Chancellor Calls for International ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.