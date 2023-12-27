Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

Rangers' scheduled Scottish Premiership match at home to Ross County on Wednesday has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, with Aberdeen's top-flight game against Motherwell also falling victim to the elements

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Rangers' scheduled Scottish Premiership match at home to Ross County on Wednesday has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, with Aberdeen's top-flight game against Motherwell also falling victim to the elements.

Glasgow giants Rangers explained Ross County were unable to make the trip due to circumstances on the roads leading to Ibrox.

"Rangers can confirm this evening's Scottish Premiership fixture with Ross County has been postponed," said a club statement.

"Despite the Ibrox playing surface being in good condition and ready to host the match, adverse weather conditions on the A9 means our visitors have been unable to reach Glasgow.

"A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course."

Rangers beat Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park on Christmas Eve and are currently five points behind leaders Celtic with two games in hand over the champions.

Wednesday's postponement means Rangers will still be in second place even if they beat arch Glasgow rivals Celtic in Saturday's Old Firm derby at Parkhead, with Philippe Clement's visitors looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to eight games.

Aberdeen's match with Motherwell, also scheduled for Wednesday, was called off as well after Storm Gerrit led to many of the main routes into the city being flooded, with several rail services cancelled.

"Whilst much of Pittodrie has been battered by significant rain and gale force winds, the stadium itself and the pitch have coped admirably well," Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows told the club's website.

"However, as roads became flooded and unpassable or damaged due to fallen trees and with rail services being cancelled north of Dundee, it was clear it was going to be a very difficult ask for many supporters of both clubs to safely get to Pittodrie.

"We remained in dialogue with all stakeholders and after putting our case across to the league, it was agreed between the two clubs, the league and the police that it was safest to rearrange the game."