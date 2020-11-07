UrduPoint.com
Baffert's Gamine Wins Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

Gamine gave trainer Bob Baffert a first victory of the 2020 Breeders' Cup Saturday, roaring to a 6 1/2-length victory in the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky

Known as front-runner, the speedy Gamine came from just off the blistering pace set by Serengeti Empress, surging to the front at the top of the stretch under John Velazquez and pulling away for the victory.

It was a 16th Breeders' Cup victory for Baffert and 17th for Velazquez, but the first in the Filly & Mare Sprint for both.

Serengeti Empress, trained by Thomas Amoss and ridden by Luis Saez, held on to take second over Bell's the One.

"That's the baddest bitch in the land right there!" Baffert said. "I knew (Serengeti Empress) was going to go and I told Johnny if you get separation to get to the outside. She is doing as well as she did when she won the Acorn.

"She is just brilliant. She is the fastest filly going one turn I've ever trained. I wanted it bad for her. What she's gone through, she deserved it," Baffert added.

