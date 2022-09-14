UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Axe Mahmudullah From T20 World Cup Squad

Muhammad Rameez Published September 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Bangladesh axe Mahmudullah from T20 World Cup squad

Dhaka, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Bangladesh on Wednesday axed former cricket captain Mahmudullah Riyad and recalled batsman Najmul Hossain in a shake-up to its struggling Twenty20 squad ahead of next month's World Cup in Australia.

This month's disappointing Asia Cup campaign highlighted the team's 20-over woes, with Bangladesh turfed out in the group stage after losing to Afghanistan and eventual winners Sri Lanka.

Mahmudullah's inclusion was under a cloud after a lacklustre 151 runs across his eight match appearances in 2022.

Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram, appointed last month as the team's T20 consultant, said it was time for the team to think of its future beyond the 36-year-old.

"I think this was the right time for all of us to come together and think of... who can fill in the big shoes of Mahmudullah," he said.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin hailed Mahmudullah's record but added that the decision to omit the all-rounder from the squad was unanimous.

"We have respect for Mahmudullah who has played well for the national team," he said.

"We haven't been doing well in this format," Minhajul added. "Our T20 consultant has given us a one-year plan, which will take us in a different direction. We have gone with this plan." Najmul returns after he was left out of contention during the Asia Cup campaign while Liton Das, Nurul Hasan and Yasir Ali have recovered from injury.

Bangladesh will also be without the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim, who retired earlier this month.

The World Cup gets underway in Australia on October 16 and Bangladesh will appear in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifiers.

The squad named Wednesday will travel to New Zealand beforehand to take part in next month's tri-nation tournament alongside Pakistan.

Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan T20 World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka South Africa Mahmudullah Mushfiqur Rahim Sabbir Rahman Shakib Al Hasan Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Nurul Hasan October All From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

1 hour ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

3 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

3 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.