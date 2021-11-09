UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Cricket To Probe Abject T20 World Cup Showing

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:43 PM

Bangladesh cricket to probe abject T20 World Cup showing

Cricket authorities in Bangladesh are to investigate their team's underwhelming performances in the T20 World Cup which saw them open with a defeat to Scotland and lose all five Super 12 stage matches

Dhaka, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Cricket authorities in Bangladesh are to investigate their team's underwhelming performances in the T20 World Cup which saw them open with a defeat to Scotland and lose all five Super 12 stage matches.

Eighth-ranked Bangladesh trudged through to Super 12s only courtesy of wins against minnows Oman and Papua New Guinea.

They then came under scathing criticism after finishing bottom of their group, skittled out twice for less than 100 in their last two matches.

A committee will gauge "relevant stakeholders to assess why the team could not deliver the expected performance in the event," the Bangladesh Cricket board said Monday.

Commentator and retired australian batting great Mark Waugh called Bangladesh "embarrassing" after they were bowled out for 73 against Australia in their final match, who raced to their target in just 38 balls.

"Bangladesh offered nothing with the bat. That is an embarrassing display," the Australian said on Fox Television.

"It's supposed to be the T20 World Cup and you wouldn't find that in third grade in the park." Former BCB chief Saber Hossain Chowdhury attacked his successor Nazmul Hassan "Papon", after the poor showing.

"Bangladesh has now played four World Cups under Mr Papon, things have gone from bad to worse," Chowdhury tweeted.

"It's always someone else's fault (that) he has run our cricket to the ground." Local media said the team could see sweeping changes in the upcoming series against Pakistan, who will arrive in Bangladesh next week to play three Twenty 20 internationals and two Tests.

But former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza urged authorities not to scapegoat players for the failures of the Bangladesh set-up.

"Please correct the process without damaging the players," he wrote on Facebook.

Bangladesh are assured of a place in the Super-12 phase of the next T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Australia Bangladesh Poor Facebook Oman Papua New Guinea Mashrafe Mortaza Media Event TV All From

Recent Stories

Dahani gets nickname of ‘Foreign minister of Pak ..

Dahani gets nickname of ‘Foreign minister of Pakistan cricket'

7 minutes ago
 S. Korea registers 28,293 breakthrough COVID-19 in ..

S. Korea registers 28,293 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt strictly monitoring to sugar prices, d ..

Punjab govt strictly monitoring to sugar prices, dealers involved in hoarding no ..

1 minute ago
 Verdict next month in trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi: ..

Verdict next month in trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi: source

1 minute ago
 Belarus' Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Mil ..

Belarus' Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Military's Involvement in Migrati ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Security Council Chief to Take Part in Tal ..

Russian Security Council Chief to Take Part in Talks on Afghanistan in India on ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.