Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan, Win ODI Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 10, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Bangladesh women downed Pakistan women by seven wickets in the third ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Bangladesh women downed Pakistan women by seven wickets in the third ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The win also means the hosts claim the ODI series 2-1 and secure four vital points of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to score 166 for nine in their allotted 50 overs. Opening batters Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Amin provided a solid 65-run start to the innings. After the departure of Sadaf (31, 61b, 2x4s) in the 20th over,

Sidra was joined by Muneeba Ali, who staged a comeback in the side after missing out in the second ODI due to injury.

She scored 14 off 36, which included one four before getting out to Shorna Akter in the 31st over.

After the departure of Muneeba, Sidra kept losing her partners on the other end and eventually, the tourists ended up scoring 166 for nine. Sidra returned undefeated on 84 off 143 balls, smashing three fours.

For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 26 runs. Rabeya Khan was another contributor with the ball, grabbing two wickets for 35 runs from 10 overs.

In turn, Bangladesh’s opening pair Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun knitted a 125-run partnership for the first wicket. Fargana top-scored for her side with a 113-ball 62, hitting five fours. Her partner, left-handed Murshida scored 54 off 106 balls, which included six boundaries.

Bangladesh achieved the target in the 46th over for the loss of three wickets with skipper Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mostary the two batters not out at the end. Fargana was named player of the match while Nahida for her tally of seven wickets bagged the player of the series award.

Pakistan women’s team would head home on Saturday having taken part in the three-match T20I and three-match ODI series. The touring side earlier lost the T20I series 2-1, which was held in Chattogram.

The Player of the Match was Fargana Hoque (Bangladesh women) while Player of the Series is Nahida Akter (Bangladesh women).

Scores in brief: Pakistan 166-9, 50 overs (Sidra Amin 84 not out, Sadaf Shamas 31; Nahida Akter 3-26, Rabeya Khan 2-35).

Bangladesh 167-3, 45.4 overs (Fargana Hoque 62, Murshida Khatun 54; Nashra Sundhu 2-27).

