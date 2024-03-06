Open Menu

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Second T20I Scores

March 06, 2024

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Wednesday

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Wednesday:

Sri Lanka 165-5 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 37, Kusal Mendis 36, Angelo Mathews 32 not out, Charith Asalanka 28; Soumya Sarkar 1-5) vs Bangladesh 170-2 in 18.

1 overs (Najmul Hossain 53 not out, Litton Das 36, Towhid Hridoy 32 not out, Soumya Sarkar 26; Matheesha Pathirana 2-28)

Toss: Bangladesh

result: Bangladesh won by eight wickets

Series Result: Three-match series tied 1-1

