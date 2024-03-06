Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Second T20I Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Wednesday
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Wednesday:
Sri Lanka 165-5 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 37, Kusal Mendis 36, Angelo Mathews 32 not out, Charith Asalanka 28; Soumya Sarkar 1-5) vs Bangladesh 170-2 in 18.
1 overs (Najmul Hossain 53 not out, Litton Das 36, Towhid Hridoy 32 not out, Soumya Sarkar 26; Matheesha Pathirana 2-28)
Toss: Bangladesh
result: Bangladesh won by eight wickets
Series Result: Three-match series tied 1-1
