Bangladesh win toss, Elect to bat first

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and chose to field first in their second Twenty20 international against Pakistan of the three match series here at the Gadaffi stadium on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and chose to field first in their second Twenty20 international against Pakistan of the three match series here at the Gadaffi stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh have made one change in the team which lost against Pakistan with Mahadi Hasan coming in for MD Mithun.

Pakistan have retained their side which beat Bangladesh in the first T20I of the series at the same venue on Friday.

Following are the teams: Pakistan: Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, MD Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah (capt.), Soumya Sarkar, Mahadi Hassan, Aminul islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain.