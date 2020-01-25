UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

Bangladesh win toss, Elect to bat first

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and chose to field first in their second Twenty20 international against Pakistan of the three match series here at the Gadaffi stadium on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and chose to field first in their second Twenty20 international against Pakistan of the three match series here at the Gadaffi stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh have made one change in the team which lost against Pakistan with Mahadi Hasan coming in for MD Mithun.

Pakistan have retained their side which beat Bangladesh in the first T20I of the series at the same venue on Friday.

Following are the teams: Pakistan: Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, MD Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah (capt.), Soumya Sarkar, Mahadi Hassan, Aminul islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Same Al-Amin Hossain Mahmudullah Shafiul Islam Soumya Sarkar Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Hafeez Shoaib Malik Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mustafizur Rahman Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Afridi

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

42 minutes ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

2 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

2 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

3 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

3 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.