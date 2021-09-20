UrduPoint.com

Barrett Expects Boks To 'rise To Challenge' In 100th All Black Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:20 AM

Barrett expects Boks to 'rise to challenge' in 100th All Black clash

Brisbane, Australia, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The All Blacks are eager to claim bragging rights over the world champion Springboks but expect a much-improved South Africa performance in Townsville this weekend, fly-half Beauden Barrett said Monday.

The Rugby Championship fifth-round clash on Saturday will be the 100th Test between the southern hemisphere heavyweights and Barrett said the New Zealanders were keenly aware of the fixture's history.

It will also be the first time in a decade the All Blacks have faced a reigning world champion, which Barrett admitted added spice to the occasion.

"It's been a while since we played the Boks and the first time for me personally and any of the team playing against the world champs," he told reporters.

"It's a rivalry that has a long tradition and lots of very memorable games, there's a proud history and I can't wait to hopefully play the 100th on the weekend." South Africa were world champions when they played New Zealand in the Tri-Nations in 2011, before the All Blacks claimed back-to-back titles.

The teams have contrasting fortunes heading into Saturday's match, with the All Blacks undefeated in this year's tournament and regaining the world number one ranking, while the Boks have lost twice to Australia.

Barrett did not believe the South Africans' recent disappointments would have any bearing on Saturday's match.

"We're playing the world champions -- we know they'll rise to the occasion and be a lot better than they've been in recent weeks," Barrett said.

Lock Brodie Retallick said dealing with South Africa's rush defence would be crucial.

"Where they've caught us out the last couple of times was their line speed defensively," said Retallick.

"They've outmuscled us, we haven't been able to break them down through our attack and they've punished us.

"So you've always got the set-piece battle but dealing with that line speed and being able to hurt them is going to be massive." Retallick said the All Blacks would concentrate on producing their trademark free-flowing game rather than playing the game at South Africa's pace.

"It's two completely different styles," he said.

"From our point of view, it's what we do with the ball. We don't want to get caught up in going set-piece to set-piece.

"With the freedom the boys are playing with, using the ball and creating opportunities, there's no doubt about how we want to play our game."

Related Topics

Attack World Australia Townsville South Africa All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

8 hours ago
 Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward ex ..

Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nah ..

11 hours ago
 UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

12 hours ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.