Basketball Workshop For Referees Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) To improve the standard and skills of basketball in the country, the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) kicked off the FIBA Referee workshop for the growth and development of basketball referees here at Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.

The three-day workshop would be led by renowned International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Referee Instructor AbdulKarim Shakeb, hailing from Bahrain, who has been appointed by FIBA Asia. Shakeb's extensive experience and knowledge are expected to be instrumental in enhancing the skills of local referees and officials.

Prior to the main event, a National Referee Workshop was conducted at the same venue, the Sports Complex in Islamabad. Over 40 referees participated in this preparatory workshop, which aimed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge required for the upcoming FIBA Referee workshop.

The National Referee Workshop received guidance and instruction from key figures in the basketball community. The Associate Secretary of the Pakistan Basketball Federation and FIBA Commissioner Ouj E Zahoor played a pivotal role in organizing and conducting the workshop, in collaboration with the National Referees Board.

Secretary Referees Board Prof. Siraj Ul Haq Qureshi and members of the board former FIBA referee Yaqoob Qadry and Saadat Jehangir contributed their expertise by conducting training sessions during the National Referee Workshop. Their valuable insights and mentorship are expected to enrich the skills of the referees who will soon partake in the FIBA Referee workshop.

This initiative by the Pakistan Basketball Federation not only emphasizes the commitment to improving the quality of officiating in basketball but also aims to strengthen Pakistan's presence on the international basketball stage.

The FIBA Referee workshop was poised to be a significant step forward in achieving these objectives, as it equips local referees with the knowledge and skills necessary to officiate international basketball events effectively.

