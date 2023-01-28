UrduPoint.com

Bland Shares Dubai Lead As McIlroy Heads For Driving Range

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 28, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for driving range

England's Richard Bland moved into a share of the lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday as Rory McIlroy headed to the driving range after an inconsistent round

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :England's Richard Bland moved into a share of the lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday as Rory McIlroy headed to the driving range after an inconsistent round.

With heavy rain forcing a Monday finish Bland, who lost in a play-off last year, added a second straight five-under-par 67 to top the midway leaderboard with Belgium's Thomas Pieters (67) and American amateur Michael Thorbjornsen (64).

Sweden's Marcus Kinhult (65), Scotland's Connor Syme (67) and Spain's Adri Arnaus (68) were tied for fourth at nine-under par on a day when the sun was finally shining.

But the 60-odd millimetres of rain dumped over the past few days had made the conditions soft and the preferred lies rules were still in play, abetting the low scores.

World number one McIlroy was not best pleased with his round of two-under-par 70.

He moved to eight-under par to be tied for seventh, but headed straight to the driving range to sort out an erring driver.

The round was helped by an eagle on the 13th hole, where he drained a putt from 34 feet. Otherwise, he just had one birdie and a bogey on an easy scoring day.

"Just a little rusty. Yeah, need to go do a little work," he said.

"I think it's nice when you're not feeling on your game you have a short game to sort of bail you out, and I think that's the reason why I'm still not too far away from the lead." - Bland out to make amends - Bland, who lost out 12 months ago to Viktor Hovland, made just one bogey in the 36 holes and was delighted with his own form.

"The conditions were a lot easier. The ball wasn't going too far this morning.

So that was kind of one of the things you just had to be wary of," he said.

"It's just nice to play with the sun on your back which we're used to in Dubai," added the winner of the British Masters in 2021.

On his allegiance with LIV Golf, and the acrimony it has generated with players and officials resorting to verbal attacks, Bland said he just wanted to keep his focus on playing golf.

"I think everybody understands my position at the age that I'm at and the opportunity put in front of me," commented Bland, who turns 50 next week.

For Pieters, it was a round of two halves. He was two-over after making three bogeys on the more difficult front nine, but putted beautifully on the back nine to make seven birdies.

"The front nine, I was a bit scruffy. I made two bogeys with a wedge. Coming off the ninth, I was not in a good head space," said world number 39 Pieters, who missed the cut as the defending champion in Abu Dhabi last week.

Stanford junior Thorbjornsen, ranked second in the world amateur golf rankings, made an eagle on the 18th and five birdies in his front nine after starting from the 10th tee.

"I enjoy playing professional golf a lot and I'm still an amateur," he said.

"Just the golf courses that we play, the crowd out there, it's what I'm dreaming of ever since I was five or six years old. It just feels good to be out there."LIV players Patrick Reed and Ian Poulter are also alongside McIlroy in a group of eight men on eight-under.

Luke Donald will play with Henrik Stenson, whom he replaced as Ryder Cup captain after the Swede was sacked for joining LIV, in Sunday's third round.

Related Topics

World Dubai Abu Dhabi Driver Nice Lead Eagle Spain Belgium Sunday From Share Best Top

Recent Stories

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of pol ..

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

34 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan A ..

Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ for web series

44 minutes ago
 Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: D ..

Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: Dr. Asif

35 minutes ago
 Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Giron ..

Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Girona

35 minutes ago
 Italy's Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits ..

Italy's Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya

37 minutes ago
 Stipend disbursement ceremony held at faculty of l ..

Stipend disbursement ceremony held at faculty of law, University of Turbat

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.