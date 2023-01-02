UrduPoint.com

Brazil Begins Paying Final Respects To Football Giant Pele

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 02, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Brazil begins paying final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill

Santos, Brazil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill.

Hundreds of fans lined up Monday morning to file through the Vila Belmiro, home to Pele's longtime club, Santos, where the coffin bearing the remains of "O Rei" (The King) was displayed in the center of the field.

Pele, a three-time World Cup winner widely considered the greatest footballer of all time, died Thursday at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Carlos Mota and his 12-year-old son Bernardo traveled more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from Rio de Janeiro to Santos, a southeastern port city in Sao Paulo state, to pay tribute to their late hero.

"My whole childhood was influenced by what Pele did for Brazil, by his World Cup wins. He was a national idol," Mota, 59, told AFP.

"I never saw Pele play, but I've seen the videos. He's the greatest player who ever walked the Earth," said Bernardo.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Alejandro Dominguez, head of the South American football confederation CONMEBOL, were among the first to pay their respects at the open coffin, which was displayed under an awning and surrounded by bouquets of white flowers.

The oceanside stadium of the team nicknamed "Peixe" -- "fish" in Portuguese -- opened its doors at 10:00 am (1300 GMT) for a 24-hour wake, to be followed by a funeral procession through the streets of Santos on Tuesday, then a private interment.

Known as Vila Belmiro after the neighborhood where it is located, the black-and-white stadium has a capacity of 16,000 people.

In the stands, three giant flags were displayed, one with an image of Pele sporting his famous number 10 on his jersey.

Another bore the message "Long live the king"; the third said simply, "Pele 82 years."Tuesday's funeral procession will pass by the house of Pele's mother, 100-year-old Celeste Arantes, who is still alive but unconscious and unaware that her son has died, according to family.

The procession will end at a cemetery in Santos, where Pele will be interred in a special mausoleum.

Related Topics

Football World Died Santos Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Oceanside Brazil Cancer Family All From

Recent Stories

NATO to Hold Meeting of Military Committee From Ja ..

NATO to Hold Meeting of Military Committee From January 18-19 in Brussels

3 minutes ago
 12 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours: Nati ..

12 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours: National Institute of Health (NIH) ..

3 minutes ago
 Jahangir Khan honours Squash Head Coach Naveed Ala ..

Jahangir Khan honours Squash Head Coach Naveed Alam

3 minutes ago
 Senate body to move privilege motion against CEO K ..

Senate body to move privilege motion against CEO K-Electric for not attending me ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan must capitalize on exportable services: R ..

Pakistan must capitalize on exportable services: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce ..

4 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of Yusuf ..

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of Yusuf Malik Gabol

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.