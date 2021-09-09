UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Health Regulator Hacked After Argentina Qualifier Controversy

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

Brazil's health regulator hacked after Argentina qualifier controversy

Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA, was a victim of a cyber attack on Wednesday which included an Argentina flag and a provocative message after last weekend's World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo between the two countries was abandoned

Bras�lia, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA, was a victim of a cyber attack on Wednesday which included an Argentina flag and a provocative message after last weekend's World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo between the two countries was abandoned.

Sunday's fixture was halted after seven minutes as Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch over alleged Covid-19 quarantine breaches by the visitors, triggering a melee involving team officials and players.

The officials intervened just hours after health authorities in Brazil said four England-based players in Argentina's squad should be placed in "immediate quarantine" for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

"ANVISA, we didn't quarantine before walking all over your servers: are you going to send us off too?" the message on a black background on ANVISA's website read.

The hack on the site, where foreign travellers must fill in a form before arriving in Brazil, was out of service for around 90 minutes but none of the regulator's other systems were affected.

According to ANVISA, Premier League players -- Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia -- provided "false information" upon entering Brazil.

They had allegedly failed to disclose that they had recently spent time in Britain.

Brazil, where Covid-19 has claimed more than 580,000 lives, denies entry to foreigners who have visited the United Kingdom, South Africa or India within 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival.

On Monday, football's governing body, FIFA said possible disciplinary action would be taken "in due course" after the incident.

The controversy came after Premier League clubs refused to release nine Brazilians to play for their country in the World Cup qualifiers over coronavirus rules that would have required them to quarantine on their return to England.

The Brazilian football association (CBF) confirmed to AFP it had asked FIFA to invoke regulations that bar players for featuring for their clubs for five days after an international break if they are not released by their domestic outfits.

Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Fred of Manchester United, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Leeds midfielder Raphinha look set to miss out this weekend if the clubs comply.

Related Topics

India Football Attack World FIFA Sao Paulo Leeds Argentina Brazil United Kingdom South Africa SITE Manchester United All Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recove ..

UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hour ..

4 minutes ago
 Crosses and catechism: Hungary's push to 'Christia ..

Crosses and catechism: Hungary's push to 'Christianise' education

2 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faislabad

Man found dead in faislabad

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris offering supreme sacrifices for freedom

Kashmiris offering supreme sacrifices for freedom

2 minutes ago
 PCCA, Lyallpur match remains goalless in the 13th ..

PCCA, Lyallpur match remains goalless in the 13th PPFL

17 minutes ago
 Germany's Zverev ease past Harris to reach semis a ..

Germany's Zverev ease past Harris to reach semis at U.S. Open

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.