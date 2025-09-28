Open Menu

British Pakistani Mountaineer Nadia Azad Scales World’s Peak Manaslu

Muhammad Rameez Published September 28, 2025 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) British Pakistani mountaineer Nadia Azad has successfully scaled Mount Manaslu (8,163 meters / 26,781 feet), the world’s eighth-highest peak, raising the national flag on its summit.

According to information made available here by Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Nadia achieved the remarkable feat in Nepal, joining the ranks of Pakistani-origin climbers who continue to make their mark on the global mountaineering stage.

President of ACP Irfan Arshad Khan extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nadia Azad on her successful summit, terming it a truly inspiring journey of courage and perseverance.

He said that after conquering Mount Everest, Lhotse, and Annapurna I, Nadia’s Manaslu ascent further cements her place among the leading climbers of the time.

Expressing her joy, Nadia dedicated her achievement to Pakistan and said that hoisting the national flag at such heights was a proud moment of her life. She emphasized that her success reflected the resilience and determination of women from Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora.

Mount Manaslu, located in the Nepalese Himalayas, is known for its challenging conditions, including avalanches and unpredictable weather.

