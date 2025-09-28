British Pakistani Mountaineer Nadia Azad Scales World’s Peak Manaslu
Muhammad Rameez Published September 28, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) British Pakistani mountaineer Nadia Azad has successfully scaled Mount Manaslu (8,163 meters / 26,781 feet), the world’s eighth-highest peak, raising the national flag on its summit.
According to information made available here by Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Nadia achieved the remarkable feat in Nepal, joining the ranks of Pakistani-origin climbers who continue to make their mark on the global mountaineering stage.
President of ACP Irfan Arshad Khan extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nadia Azad on her successful summit, terming it a truly inspiring journey of courage and perseverance.
He said that after conquering Mount Everest, Lhotse, and Annapurna I, Nadia’s Manaslu ascent further cements her place among the leading climbers of the time.
Expressing her joy, Nadia dedicated her achievement to Pakistan and said that hoisting the national flag at such heights was a proud moment of her life. She emphasized that her success reflected the resilience and determination of women from Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora.
Mount Manaslu, located in the Nepalese Himalayas, is known for its challenging conditions, including avalanches and unpredictable weather.
Recent Stories
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
More Stories From Sports
-
British Pakistani mountaineer Nadia Azad scales world’s peak Manaslu2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team fully focused on winning Asia Cup final, says Salman Agha2 hours ago
-
Panthers Club wins Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship4 hours ago
-
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cup final12 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes with Pakistan1 day ago
-
Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt opening match1 day ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakistan1 day ago
-
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf1 day ago
-
KP Secretary Sports, DG Sports visit Hayatabad Sports Complex1 day ago
-
Ashab, Noor moves in Nash Cup semis1 day ago
-
Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C’ship on Saturday1 day ago
-
Shaheen, Rauf help Pakistan book berth in Asia Cup final against India2 days ago