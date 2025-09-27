Panthers Club Wins Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Panthers Club has emerged victorious in the Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025, held here at Leisure City Bowling Club.
The team, comprising Rana Afzal, Mustafa, Awais, Maroyam, and Aima, defeated the Scorpions Club with an impressive lead of 50 pins in the final match. They were awarded a cash prize of PKR 25,000 and gold medals.
The runners-up, Scorpions Club team members were Junaid Shafique, Saad, Manahil, and Eshal.
Ijaz-ur-Rehman, President of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, expressed his enthusiasm for organizing championships at the grassroots level to nurture young talent.
The aim is to train male and female youth to represent Pakistan at national and international levels.
The championship was a huge success, and the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation's efforts to promote sports among university students are commendable. The winning team, Panthers Club, celebrated their victory with joy and enthusiasm.
