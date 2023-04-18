Bulls bag Federal Cup Basketball title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Bulls B have clinched the Federal Cup 3x3 Basketball Tournament title, organised by Federal Basketball Association here at F-6 Multipurpose Court.

Bulls downed the Generals team by 11-05 points to win the final.

In the decisive final, Bulls B dominated throughout the match and never allowed their opponent to fight back for the tournament trophy. Zargham Khan scored 5 points and Irfan Hamid 3 points for winning, whereas Shumail Shukri scored 3 points for team Generals.

Earlier in the semi-final round, Generals defeated Timber Wolf (TW) B by 13-8 points while Bulls B defeated Raptors Reds by 13-6 points, respectively to reach the final.

President Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) M Ijaz Butt was the chief guest of the closing ceremony while General Secretary FBBA Ouj E Zahoor, Pakistan Team Basketball Coach Malik, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Azam Dar, Shahryar Khan, DDG (Facilities), PSB Ch Saeed Akhtar and other dignities were also present during the ceremony.

A total of 37 teams participated in the event which continued for four days under the umbrella of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).