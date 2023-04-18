UrduPoint.com

Bulls Bag Federal Cup Basketball Title

Muhammad Rameez Published April 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Bulls bag Federal Cup Basketball title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Bulls B have clinched the Federal Cup 3x3 Basketball Tournament title, organised by Federal Basketball Association here at F-6 Multipurpose Court.

Bulls downed the Generals team by 11-05 points to win the final.

In the decisive final, Bulls B dominated throughout the match and never allowed their opponent to fight back for the tournament trophy. Zargham Khan scored 5 points and Irfan Hamid 3 points for winning, whereas Shumail Shukri scored 3 points for team Generals.

Earlier in the semi-final round, Generals defeated Timber Wolf (TW) B by 13-8 points while Bulls B defeated Raptors Reds by 13-6 points, respectively to reach the final.

President Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) M Ijaz Butt was the chief guest of the closing ceremony while General Secretary FBBA Ouj E Zahoor, Pakistan Team Basketball Coach Malik, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Azam Dar, Shahryar Khan, DDG (Facilities), PSB Ch Saeed Akhtar and other dignities were also present during the ceremony.

A total of 37 teams participated in the event which continued for four days under the umbrella of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahryar Khan Event Coach Court

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

9 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

1 hour ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

3 hours ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.