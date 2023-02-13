UrduPoint.com

Can Haaland And Odegaard Take Norway Back To International Prominence?

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Can Haaland and Odegaard take Norway back to international prominence?

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :As Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard prepare to face each other when Arsenal take on Manchester City in a huge game in the Premier League title race on Wednesday, back in their native Norway there is optimism that the star duo are about to make the country a footballing force again.

Not since Euro 2000 have Norway qualified for a major tournament, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Tore Andre Flo were leading their attack.

Odegaard was 18 months old and Haaland had not yet been born as Norway defeated Spain but failed to make it beyond their group.

That was the end of the country's footballing heyday, after Norway had reached successive World Cups, defeating Brazil en route to the last 16 at France 98.

But things appear to be changing, with the national team reaching the play-offs for Euro 2020 and falling just short in their attempt to make last year's World Cup.

Qualifying for Euro 2024 begins next month and Norway appear slight favourites ahead of Scotland to come through their group alongside Spain.

Haaland, 22, has dominated headlines in the Premier League where he is the top scorer by a distance, averaging over a goal a game for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund.

Barely 16 when he joined Real Madrid, Odegaard struggled to live up to the hype there but is now leading Arsenal's charge for the Premier League title.

"Martin Odegaard, what a player, what a season. World-class. He is a leader on the pitch for Arsenal. Great for them, great for Norwegian football," Roar Stokke, a commentator for broadcaster Viaplay, tells AFP.

"Odegaard and Haaland are such an inspiration for other players and an inspiration for Norwegian football.

Stokke makes the point that two world-class players is simply "a good start" for Norway and that they need a strong team around them, which may now be emerging.

The national team, ranked 43rd in the world, have a pool of players performing in some of Europe's leading leagues.

Among them is Julian Ryerson, the 25-year-old right-back who recently joined Dortmund from Union Berlin.

Alexander Sorloth, 27, has been in excellent goal-scoring form for Real Sociedad, although how the big striker can play in the same team as Haaland remains to be seen.

Then there is coach Stale Solbakken, formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers and who took over in late 2020.

"There are a lot of positive vibes around the team and I think the manager is a factor," Tor-Kristian Karlsen, a former sporting director at local club IK Start who has carried out the same role at Monaco and Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa, tells AFP.

"Solbakken might not have produced results just yet but he is still a very positive, engaging figurehead. He dares to be ambitious and does expect us to qualify." The national team is undoubtedly on the up, but what about the domestic league? It is 15 years since a Norwegian club made the Champions League group stage, when Rosenborg of Trondheim held Chelsea away, bringing an end to Jose Mourinho's first spell at Stamford Bridge.

Bodo/Glimt, the modest club from north of the Arctic Circle, came close to reaching the Champions League proper this year, losing in the playoffs.

Their performances in Europe, and those of current champions Molde, are encouraging, as is the fact that the Eliteserien -- which starts in April and runs through the summer -- recently agreed on a new six-year television deal with domestic broadcaster TV2 reportedly worth over $500 million.

Yet keeping talented players for long is a challenge.

Haaland starred for Molde before joining Red Bull Salzburg at 18. Odegaard only played a handful of games for Stromsgodset.

The latest transfer window saw several Norwegian sides sell players abroad for large fees, including Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana, who joined Chelsea for up to £10 million ($12m) from Molde.

Stokke says the size of the country and the climate are obvious handicaps.

"The population in Norway is around five million. Winter is for four to five months and our football season is shorter than anywhere else," he points out.

Meanwhile, the current struggles of record 26-time champions Rosenborg perhaps do not help.

"If one club has the infrastructure and the draw and the culture of possibly getting back into the Champions League and staying there it is them but there is a serious rebuild to be done there," says Karlsen.

Related Topics

Football Attack World Europe France Norway Salzburg Dortmund Berlin Haifa Monaco Molde Trondheim David Same Stamford Circle Spain Brazil Euro April May 2020 TV From Top Race Real Madrid Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Coach Borussia Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

7 hours ago
 AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for hu ..

AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for human creativity, experts assert ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of â€˜E ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of â€˜Edge of Governmentâ€™ exhibitio ..

9 hours ago
 UAEâ€™s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM ..

UAEâ€™s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Direct ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Director

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.