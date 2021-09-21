UrduPoint.com

Challenger Usyk 'jumping In At The Deep End', Says Joshua

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:16 PM

Challenger Usyk 'jumping in at the deep end', says Joshua

British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua praised Oleksandr Usyk for being bold in challenging him for his belts after just two bouts at the weight

London, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua praised Oleksandr Usyk for being bold in challenging him for his belts after just two bouts at the weight.

Joshua is set to face World Boxing Organization (WBO) mandatory challenger Usyk in London on Saturday, with a crowd of some 60,000 expected at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home of the Premier League club.

Joshua, whose World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles are also on the line, compared Usyk's lack of experience to boxing legend Evander Holyfield's before tackling a heavyweight championship fight.

Usyk -- who moved up to heavyweight in 2018 after being undisputed cruiserweight world champion -- beat Chazz Witherspoon in 2019 before easing to a points win last November over veteran Derek Chisora.

"When (Evander) Holyfield came up to heavyweight I think he had six fights at heavyweight before he fought for the championship belt," said Joshua.

"Usyk's fought two heavyweights. He's jumping in at the deep end early on.

"But good luck to him - he must believe in himself. He wants to be at the top end early. It's better to swim deep -- get in there and get on with it -- rather than tread water.

"You could still end up drowning anyway. You could still get caught in a current and drown. You might as well jump in the deep end and try to survive.

" Joshua, at 31 three years younger than his fellow 2012 Olympic champion, is likely to weigh in on Friday a stone heavier than Usyk.

"I've been doing a lot of sparring to be honest, which is also physical: pushing, shoving, defending," said Joshua.

"I've been doing heavy bag work so maybe I'm just shedding a lot of the weight." Joshua needs to beat Usyk to keep alive the bout that most boxing fans want to see above all else -- the all-British clash with fellow world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

That is also dependent on World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Fury successfully coming through a third bout with American Deontay Wilder in October.

However, although Joshua will be favoured to see off Usyk he says the bout will not be won on who is physically more impressive but who wins the battle of the minds.

"Advantages physically is one thing but it doesn't make the world's tallest man the heavyweight champion of the world," said Joshua.

"You have to have the mental capacity to do what you do. He's coming to the ring confident, and so am I.

"In boxing, you have to be aggressive and beat that confidence out of your opponent.

"It's easy to watch on YouTube and watch from the outside but until you're in front of someone it's then a completely different ballgame.

"This is heavyweight boxing and I'm the heavyweight champion of the world. I don't play games. I'm here to win."

Related Topics

World Water London Man Turkish Lira October November 2018 2019 Olympics YouTube All From Top Weight Premier League Tottenham Lucky Cement Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Mobile phone imports decrease 6.66% during July-Au ..

Mobile phone imports decrease 6.66% during July-August 2021

1 minute ago
 Vunipolas among five senior players dropped from E ..

Vunipolas among five senior players dropped from England rugby squad

1 minute ago
 OECD Upgrades Forecast for 2021 Eurozone GDP Growt ..

OECD Upgrades Forecast for 2021 Eurozone GDP Growth to 5.3%

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Mulls Allowing Rosneft to Export Gas to Eur ..

Moscow Mulls Allowing Rosneft to Export Gas to Europe on Trial Basis - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ittehad Founders Group wins SCCI polls

Ittehad Founders Group wins SCCI polls

4 minutes ago
 Four bodies recovered from separate areas of Bannu ..

Four bodies recovered from separate areas of Bannu

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.