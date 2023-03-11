UrduPoint.com

Champion-elect Odermatt Wins Kranjska Gora Giant Slalom

Marco Odermatt stormed to victory in Saturday's World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora as the Swiss skier effectively wrapped up his second successive overall title with his 10th win of the season

The Olympic champion was quickest after the first run in Slovenia and kept his cool second time down to finish 0.

23 seconds ahead of Frenchman Alexis Pinturault. Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen came third at 0.37sec.

Home favourite Zan Kranjec finished off the podium despite posting the second fastest opening run at the Slovenian resort.

Odermatt leads Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 486 points with five races remaining. The Swiss is assured of retaining his overall World Cup crown with Kilde skipping this weekend's two giant slaloms ahead of the season finale in Andorra.

