Championship front runners Fulham, Bournemouth stay on promotion track

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Fulham and Bournemouth remain on track for promotion to the Premier League as the Championship pace setters won against Hull and Blackpool on Saturday.

Leaders Fulham had to wait until the 57th minute to break the deadlock in their 1-0 victory at Hull.

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic maintained his prolific form as he equalled the Championship's scoring record with his 31st goal this season.

Second placed Bournemouth are six points behind Fulham after a dramatic 2-1 win at Blackpool.

Blackpool were bidding for a fourth consecutive home win and it looked like Josh Bowler might have given it to them with a fine strike in the 37th minute.

But Jamal Lowe equalised in the 86th minute and Siriki Dembele's stoppage-time effort capped a stirring fightback from Scott Parker's side, who are five points clear of third placed Blackburn in the race for automatic promotion.

Struggling Barnsley claimed their first league victory since November against fourth placed QPR, with the only goal coming from Domingos Quina in the 74th minute.

Middlesbrough trashed Derby 4-1 at the Riverside Stadium to bolster their play-off hopes Birmingham claimed a 3-0 victory over Luton despite a first-half protest from fans, who briefly halted the match by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch to show their frustration at the club's owners.

Coventry won 3-2 at lowly Reading, while in-form Nottingham Forest were held to a 2-2 draw by Stoke.

Millwall ruined Cardiff manager Steve Morison's return to The Den with a 2-1 win.

Morison is a Millwall fan favourite after helping the club win promotion from League One twice in his playing days.

But Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett scored for the Lions in the second half before Joel Bagan's stoppage-time reply for Cardiff.

Cameron Archer netted 10 minutes from time to earn Preston a 1-0 victory at Peterborough, while Huddersfield and Sheffield United played out a 0-0 draw.