UrduPoint.com

Championship Front Runners Fulham, Bournemouth Stay On Promotion Track

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2022 | 12:06 AM

Championship front runners Fulham, Bournemouth stay on promotion track

Fulham and Bournemouth remain on track for promotion to the Premier League as the Championship pace setters won against Hull and Blackpool on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Fulham and Bournemouth remain on track for promotion to the Premier League as the Championship pace setters won against Hull and Blackpool on Saturday.

Leaders Fulham had to wait until the 57th minute to break the deadlock in their 1-0 victory at Hull.

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic maintained his prolific form as he equalled the Championship's scoring record with his 31st goal this season.

Second placed Bournemouth are six points behind Fulham after a dramatic 2-1 win at Blackpool.

Blackpool were bidding for a fourth consecutive home win and it looked like Josh Bowler might have given it to them with a fine strike in the 37th minute.

But Jamal Lowe equalised in the 86th minute and Siriki Dembele's stoppage-time effort capped a stirring fightback from Scott Parker's side, who are five points clear of third placed Blackburn in the race for automatic promotion.

Struggling Barnsley claimed their first league victory since November against fourth placed QPR, with the only goal coming from Domingos Quina in the 74th minute.

Middlesbrough trashed Derby 4-1 at the Riverside Stadium to bolster their play-off hopes Birmingham claimed a 3-0 victory over Luton despite a first-half protest from fans, who briefly halted the match by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch to show their frustration at the club's owners.

Coventry won 3-2 at lowly Reading, while in-form Nottingham Forest were held to a 2-2 draw by Stoke.

Millwall ruined Cardiff manager Steve Morison's return to The Den with a 2-1 win.

Morison is a Millwall fan favourite after helping the club win promotion from League One twice in his playing days.

But Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett scored for the Lions in the second half before Joel Bagan's stoppage-time reply for Cardiff.

Cameron Archer netted 10 minutes from time to earn Preston a 1-0 victory at Peterborough, while Huddersfield and Sheffield United played out a 0-0 draw.

Related Topics

Tennis Protest Fine Peterborough Derby Bournemouth Reading Sheffield Blackpool Luton Nottingham Stoke Cardiff Birmingham Wallace Riverside November From Race Premier League Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US to Increase Support to Ukraine in Case of Furth ..

US to Increase Support to Ukraine in Case of Further Escalation of Tensions - Of ..

1 minute ago
 PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators snatch victory from Is ..

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators snatch victory from Islamabad United

37 minutes ago
 Biden Conveyed to Putin His Concerns Over Safety o ..

Biden Conveyed to Putin His Concerns Over Safety of US Citizens in Ukraine - Off ..

1 minute ago
 Man Utd must 'change' to make top four after South ..

Man Utd must 'change' to make top four after Southampton stumble

1 minute ago
 White House Says Putin-Biden Call 'Professional'

White House Says Putin-Biden Call 'Professional'

1 minute ago
 Israel Urges Citizens to Leave Ukraine Immediately ..

Israel Urges Citizens to Leave Ukraine Immediately - Foreign Ministry

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>