China Eases Past S. Korea, Makes Women's Semis At Busan Table Tennis Worlds

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 05:48 PM

China eases past S. Korea, makes women's semis at Busan table tennis worlds

China registered a straight-sets victory over hosts South Korea to reach the women's team semifinals at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals here on Thursday

BUSAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) China registered a straight-sets victory over hosts South Korea to reach the women's team semifinals at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals here on Thursday.

South Korea changed its order of play, with eighth-ranked Shin Yu-bin put in No.

3 position for the first time in the Busan tournament.

China's Sun Yingsha showed no mercy to Lee Zi-on in the opener, bagging eight points in a row at the start en route an 11-1 win in the first game. Sun was too strong for the home player to check, as the top-ranked paddler fully unleashed her attacking firepower and prevailed 11-5, 11-1 to move the reigning champions in front.

