China Eases Past S. Korea, Makes Women's Semis At Busan Table Tennis Worlds
Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 05:48 PM
China registered a straight-sets victory over hosts South Korea to reach the women's team semifinals at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals here on Thursday
South Korea changed its order of play, with eighth-ranked Shin Yu-bin put in No.
3 position for the first time in the Busan tournament.
China's Sun Yingsha showed no mercy to Lee Zi-on in the opener, bagging eight points in a row at the start en route an 11-1 win in the first game. Sun was too strong for the home player to check, as the top-ranked paddler fully unleashed her attacking firepower and prevailed 11-5, 11-1 to move the reigning champions in front.
