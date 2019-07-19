China to increase rural access to sports facilities

China aims to equip nationwide villages with sports facilities including a standard basketball court and two table tennis tables, in an effort to promote fitness for all

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :China aims to equip nationwide villages with sports facilities including a standard basketball court and two table tennis tables, in an effort to promote fitness for all.

Nearly 570,000 villages throughout the country currently have access to a basketball court and two table tennis tables, but the remaining 50,000 have no opportunity to use such sports facilities, said Lang Wei, an official with the General Administration of Sport.

China has unveiled a new action plan to implement the country's Healthy China initiative and promote people's health. According to the plan, the per capita area dedicated to sports venues will reach 1.9 and 2.3 square meters by 2022 and 2030, respectively.