BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) ::China on Friday highly appreciated and welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to attend the opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics Games next month.

"China highly appreciates and welcomes the Pakistani side's decision," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question regarding PM Khan's visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a three-day visit to China from February 3 at the invitation of the Chinese leadership.

During the visit, PM Khan will attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics Games, Beijing 2022 and will have interaction with the Chinese leadership to further strengthen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and to exchange views on regional and international issues.

United Nations Secretary-General An'tnio Guterres, Russian President, Vladimir Putin and other world leaders have already confirmed that they would attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics next month.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled from February 4-20 and the Paralympic Winter Games, March 4-13.