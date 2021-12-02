Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai in Good Condition, Safe - IOC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that it had held a video call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and she confirmed that she is safe and in good condition.

"The IOC's efforts led to a half-hour videoconference with Peng Shuai on 21 November, during which she explained her situation and appeared to be safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in. This was reconfirmed in yesterday's call. Our human and person-centred approach means that we continue to be concerned about her personal situation and will continue to support her," the IOC said in a statement.

The call came after Women's Tennis Association (WTA) head Steve Simon announced the suspension of tennis tournaments in China and Hong Kong for the next year in response to the situation with Peng Shuai, whom he believes to be subject to "censorship, coercion and intimidation."

Simon also reiterated the call for a transparent investigation into her sexual assault claim against Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, published in the country's online media platform Weibo and promptly deleted in early November.

According to the Chinese newspaper Global Times, citing a statement from the Chinese Tennis Association (CTA), the latter strongly opposed WTA's decision, noting that it affected tennis as a global sport in general, and the ambitions of female tennis players in particular, including Peng Shuai. The WTA move is based on false information and the politicization of sports CTA added.

Following the publication of the claim of the sexual assault, the tennis player disappeared from public for several weeks, which prompted international concerns for her safety. However, Peng Shuai appeared at a teenage tennis match in Beijing on November 21. Nonetheless, the controversy about alleged Chinese propaganda regarding the pressure on the tennis star from Beijing is ongoing.