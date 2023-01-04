Commissioner inaugurates Sports Gala in Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday inaugurated the Deputy Commissioner Sports Gala at Abbasia Sports Complex Rahim Yar Khan.

Various games were started in the four tehsils of the district under the sports gala. Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Salman Khan Lodhi took oath from the players and officials at the beginning of the event.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said,"Under the supervision of the government, the administration will continue to take measures to provide sports opportunities to young athletes so that they can show their talents at the national and international levels." Former Provincial Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that such sports events should be arranged regularly for the development of the mental and physical health of the youth.

He said that as the finance minister, his responsibility was to provide opportunities to the young generation so that they could participate in healthy activities.

For the purpose, the construction of sports grounds, and sports complexes have been completed.Sports facilities are provided in rural and urban areas of Rahim Yar Khan,"he added.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, Vice Chancellor Khawaja Farid University of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Salman Tahir also addressed at the event.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gifted turbans and traditional Ajrak to all the honourable guests while local folk Cholistani artists also performed on this occasion.