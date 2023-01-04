UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Sports Gala In Rahim Yar Khan

Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner inaugurates Sports Gala in Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday inaugurated the Deputy Commissioner Sports Gala at Abbasia Sports Complex Rahim Yar Khan.

Various games were started in the four tehsils of the district under the sports gala. Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Salman Khan Lodhi took oath from the players and officials at the beginning of the event.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said,"Under the supervision of the government, the administration will continue to take measures to provide sports opportunities to young athletes so that they can show their talents at the national and international levels." Former Provincial Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that such sports events should be arranged regularly for the development of the mental and physical health of the youth.

He said that as the finance minister, his responsibility was to provide opportunities to the young generation so that they could participate in healthy activities.

For the purpose, the construction of sports grounds, and sports complexes have been completed.Sports facilities are provided in rural and urban areas of Rahim Yar Khan,"he added.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, Vice Chancellor Khawaja Farid University of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Salman Tahir also addressed at the event.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gifted turbans and traditional Ajrak to all the honourable guests while local folk Cholistani artists also performed on this occasion.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Salman Khan Young Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Kubra Khan becomes top trend on Twitter

Kubra Khan becomes top trend on Twitter

16 minutes ago
 Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring ..

Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring Pakistan out of prevailing cri ..

29 minutes ago
 The coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of ..

The coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI) ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE University cooperates with University of Malay ..

UAE University cooperates with University of Malaya in 11 various research proje ..

51 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.