Constantine optimistic for Pakistan to do well in home leg

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Pakistan football team coach Stephen Constantine was optimistic that Pakistan would perform better against Cambodia in the home league of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that FIFA World Cup Qualifier away match between Pakistan and Cambodia ended in a goalless draw at Cambodia last week.

“Hope for a better game against Cambodia. After eight years, a big match is going to take place in Pakistan. Our focus is on winning against the Cambodian team,” he said in a press conference here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday.

“Pakistan has not had an international game for a long time. The players are working very hard for the game. A professional football league is expected to be hosted by Pakistan. If there is no professional league then there will be no good future of football in the country. India has improved in the game due to the professional football league,” he said and added that the absence of a professional league in Pakistan is need of the hour.

To a question, he said footballers with dual citizenship were not allowed to represent the team in India.

“The Pakistan Football Federation has allowed the players of dual citizenship in the team. However, FIFA has not yet decided about Otis Khan's citizenship and he will be part of the team if the decision is made,” he said.

Pakistan Football team Goalkeeper Yusuf Butt's was overjoyed to play at home ground for the first time. “After eleven years, we will be playing at our home ground,” he said.

In another presser, Head coach Cambodian team Felix Agustin Gonzalez Dalmas thanked Pakistani people and PFF for the warm welcome. “They have been very kind and as a guest I’m very happy. PFF has put in a lot of money in football and the first leg at Cambodia was a tough one,” he said.

“Pakistan is the favorite to win at home. Football is played on the ground. The sports facilities are very good here and will improve further,” he said.

Cambodian goalkeeper Kim Huy who also accompanied Dalmas in the presser was full of hope for the match against Pakistan on Tuesday.