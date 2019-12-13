UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Australia V New Zealand Scoreboard

Fri 13th December 2019

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand at Perth Stadium on Friday

Perth, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand at Perth Stadium on Friday: New Zealand 1st innings J.

Raval b Hazlewood 1 T. Latham c and b Starc 0 K. Williamson c Smith b Starc 34 R. Taylor not out 66 H. Nicholls c Paine b Starc 7 N. Wagner b Starc 0 BJ. Watling not out 0 Extras (b1) 1 Total (five wickets; 32 overs) 109 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Latham), 2-1 (Raval), 3-77 (Williamson), 4-97 (Nicholls), 5-97 (Wagner) Bowling: Starc 11-1-31-4, Hazlewood 1.2-1-0-1, Cummins 10.4-2-34-0, Wade 2-0-8-0, Lyon 7-0-35-0 Still to bat: Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Neil Wagner Australia 1st innings D.

Warner c and b Wagner 43 J. Burns lbw b de Grandhomme 9 M. Labuschagne b Wagner 143 S.

Smith c Southee b Wagner 43 M. Wade b Southee 12 T. Head c Santner b Southee 56 T. Paine c Watling b Southee 39 P.

Cummins b Raval 20 M. Starc c Williamson b Southee 30 N. Lyon c de Grandhomme b Wagner 8 J. Hazlewood not out 0 Extras: (b2, lb 1, nb2, w8) 13 Total: (all out; 146.2 overs) 416 Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Burns), 2-75 (Warner), 3-207 (Smith), 4-225 (Wade), 5-301 (Labuschange), 6-325 (Head), 7-363 (Cummins), 8-408 (Starc), 9-416 (Lyon), 10-416 (Paine) Bowling: Southee 30.2-7-93-4 (1w), Ferguson 11-1-47-0 (1w), Wagner 37-7-92-4 (1w), de Grandhomme 22-8-37-1 (2nb), Santner 33-5-111-0, Raval 13-1-33-1 New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Toss: Australia Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Nigel Llong (ENG)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIN)

