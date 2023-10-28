Open Menu

Cricket: Australia V New Zealand World Cup Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard in Dharamsala on Saturday

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard in Dharamsala on Saturday:

Australia

D. Warner c & b Phillips 81

T. Head b Phillips 109

M. Marsh b Santner 36

S. Smith c Boult b Phillips 18

M. Labuschagne c Ravindra b Santner 18

G. Maxwell c Boult b Neesham 41

J. Inglis c Phillips b Boult 38

P. Cummins lbw b Boult 37

M. Starc c Neesham b Henry 1

A. Zampa b Boult 0

J. Hazlewood not out 0

Extras (b1, nb2, w6) 9

Total (all out; 49.2 overs) 388

Fall of wickets: 1-175 (Warner), 2-200 (Head), 3-228 (Smith), 4-264 (Marsh), 5-274 (Labuschagne), 6-325 (Maxwell), 7-387 (Inglis), 8-388 (Cummins), 9-388 (Zampa), 10-388 (Starc)

Bowling: Henry 6.2-0-67-1 (2w, 2nb), Boult 10-0-77-3 (3w), Ferguson 3-0-38-0, Santner 10-0-80-2 (1w), Phillips 10-0-37-3, Ravindra 8-0-56-0, Neesham 2-0-32-1)

New Zealand

D. Conway c Starc b Hazlewood 28

W.

Young c Starc b Hazlewood 32

R. Ravindra c Labuschagne b Cummins 116

D. Mitchell c Starc b Zampa 54

T. Latham c Hazlewood b Zampa 21

G. Phillips c Labuschagne b Maxwell 12

J. Neesham run out (Labuschagne/Inglis) 58

M. Santner c Maxwell b Zampa 17

M. Henry c Hazlewood b Cummins 9

T. Boult not out 10

L. Ferguson not out 0

Extras (lb4, w22) 26

Total (9 wkts; 50 overs) 383

Fall of wickets: 1-61 (Conway), 2-72 (Young), 3-168 (Mitchell), 4-222 (Latham), 5-265 (Phillips), 6-293 (Ravindra), 7-320 (Santner), 8-346 (Henry), 9-383 (Neesham)

Bowling: Starc 9-0-89-0 (9w), Hazlewood 9-0-70-2 (1w), Cummins 10-0-66-2 (3w), Maxwell 10-0-62-1, Zampa 10-0-74-3, Marsh 2-0-18-0 (1w)

result: Australia won by five runs

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

