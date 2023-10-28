Cricket: Australia V New Zealand World Cup Scoreboard
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023)
Australia
D. Warner c & b Phillips 81
T. Head b Phillips 109
M. Marsh b Santner 36
S. Smith c Boult b Phillips 18
M. Labuschagne c Ravindra b Santner 18
G. Maxwell c Boult b Neesham 41
J. Inglis c Phillips b Boult 38
P. Cummins lbw b Boult 37
M. Starc c Neesham b Henry 1
A. Zampa b Boult 0
J. Hazlewood not out 0
Extras (b1, nb2, w6) 9
Total (all out; 49.2 overs) 388
Fall of wickets: 1-175 (Warner), 2-200 (Head), 3-228 (Smith), 4-264 (Marsh), 5-274 (Labuschagne), 6-325 (Maxwell), 7-387 (Inglis), 8-388 (Cummins), 9-388 (Zampa), 10-388 (Starc)
Bowling: Henry 6.2-0-67-1 (2w, 2nb), Boult 10-0-77-3 (3w), Ferguson 3-0-38-0, Santner 10-0-80-2 (1w), Phillips 10-0-37-3, Ravindra 8-0-56-0, Neesham 2-0-32-1)
New Zealand
D. Conway c Starc b Hazlewood 28
W.
Young c Starc b Hazlewood 32
R. Ravindra c Labuschagne b Cummins 116
D. Mitchell c Starc b Zampa 54
T. Latham c Hazlewood b Zampa 21
G. Phillips c Labuschagne b Maxwell 12
J. Neesham run out (Labuschagne/Inglis) 58
M. Santner c Maxwell b Zampa 17
M. Henry c Hazlewood b Cummins 9
T. Boult not out 10
L. Ferguson not out 0
Extras (lb4, w22) 26
Total (9 wkts; 50 overs) 383
Fall of wickets: 1-61 (Conway), 2-72 (Young), 3-168 (Mitchell), 4-222 (Latham), 5-265 (Phillips), 6-293 (Ravindra), 7-320 (Santner), 8-346 (Henry), 9-383 (Neesham)
Bowling: Starc 9-0-89-0 (9w), Hazlewood 9-0-70-2 (1w), Cummins 10-0-66-2 (3w), Maxwell 10-0-62-1, Zampa 10-0-74-3, Marsh 2-0-18-0 (1w)
result: Australia won by five runs
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)
tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)