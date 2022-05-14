UrduPoint.com

Cricket Conditioning Camp At NHPC From Sunday

Muhammad Rameez Published May 14, 2022 | 11:50 AM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali Sixty cricketers will attend the conditioning camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) here in two different groups from tomorrow, Sunday.

First group of 27 cricketers will attend the camp from 15-25 May, while the second group comprising 33 cricketers will participate in the camp from 26 May to 10 June. Players featuring in the English County Championship have been exempted from these camps.

Pakistan squad for the ODI series against the West Indies will be announced on 23 May and those selected for the 8,10 and 12 June matches will attend the training camp, presently scheduled in Rawalpindi, from 1 June.

Players invited for the conditioning camp are: First group (15 -25 May) Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Akif Javed (Balochistan), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Arshadullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Asif Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Asif Ali (Northern), Babar Azam (Central Punjab), Faisal Akram (Southern Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Kamran Ghulam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khurram Shahzad (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mir Hamza (Sindh), M0hammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shadab Khan (Northern), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Usman Qadir (Central Punjab), Yasir Shah (Balochistan) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh) Second group (26 May- 10 June)Aaliyan Mehmood (Sindh), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Balochistan), Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Abrar Ahmed (Sindh), Ali Asfand (Central Punjab), Ali Usman (Southern Punjab), Arish Ali Khan (Sindh), Azam Khan (Southern Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haseebullah (Balochistan), Imad Wasim (Northern), Irfanullah Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Maaz Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mehran Mumtaz (Northern), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Ali (Central Punjab), Mohammad Huraira (Northern), Mohammad Imran (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Imran Randhawa (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Taha (Sindh), Mohammad Zeeshan (Central Punjab), Nauman Ali (Northern), Omair Bin Yousuf (Sindh), Qasim Akram (Central Punjab), Rehan Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Irshad (Northern), Sameen Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh), Syed Zeeshan Zameer (Sindh), Usman Salahuddin (Central Punjab) and Zaman Khan (Northern)

