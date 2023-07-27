Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published July 27, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the first day of the fifth Test against Australia at The Oval on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the first day of the fifth Test against Australia at The Oval on Thursday: England 1st Innings Z.

Crawley c Smith b Cummins 22 B. Duckett c Carey b Marsh 41 M. Ali b Murphy 34 J. Root b Hazlewood 5 H. Brook c Smith b Starc 85 B. Stokes b Starc 3 J. Bairstow b Hazlewood 4 C. Woakes c Head b Starc 36 M.

Wood b Murphy 28 S. Broad c Head b Starc 7 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b9, lb7, nb2) 18 Total (all out, 54.4 overs, 268 mins) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-62 (Duckett), 2-66 (Crawley), 3-73 (Root), 4-184 (Ali), 5-193 (Stokes), 5-208 (Bairstow), 7-212 (Brook), 8-261 (Wood), 9-270 (Broad), 10-283 (Woakes) Bowling: Starc 14.

4-1-82-4; Hazlewood 13-0-54-2; Cummins 13-2-66-1; Marsh 8-0-43-1 (2nb); Murphy 6-0-22-2 Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

