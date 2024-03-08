Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard

Published March 08, 2024

Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of New Zealand's first innings on day one of the second Test against Australia in Christchurch on Friday:

New Zealand 1st innings

T. Latham c Carey b Hazlewood 38

W. Young c Marsh b Starc 14

K. Williamson lbw Hazlewood 17

R. Ravindra c Khawaja b Hazlewood 4

D. Mitchell c Carey b Hazlewood 4

T. Blundell c Carey b Green 22

G. Phillips c Carey b Starc 2

S. Kuggeleijn lbw Starc 0

M. Henry c Carey b Hazlewood 29

T.

Southee c Hazlewood b Cummins 26

B. Sears not out 0

Extras (nb1, w5) 6

Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 162

Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Young), 2-61 (Latham), 3-71 (Ravindra), 4-79 (Daryl Mitchell), 5-84 (Williamson), 6-107 (Phillips), 7-107 (Kuggeleijn), 8-107 (Blundell), 9-162 (Southee), 10-162 (Henry)

Bowling: Starc 12-1-59-3 (1w), Hazlewood 13.2-4-31-5, Cummins 11-4-35-1, Lyon 2-0-6-0, Marsh 3-1-10-0 (1nb), Green 4-0-21-1

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Niton Menon (IND)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

