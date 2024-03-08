Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of New Zealand's first innings on day one of the second Test against Australia in Christchurch on Friday:
New Zealand 1st innings
T. Latham c Carey b Hazlewood 38
W. Young c Marsh b Starc 14
K. Williamson lbw Hazlewood 17
R. Ravindra c Khawaja b Hazlewood 4
D. Mitchell c Carey b Hazlewood 4
T. Blundell c Carey b Green 22
G. Phillips c Carey b Starc 2
S. Kuggeleijn lbw Starc 0
M. Henry c Carey b Hazlewood 29
T.
Southee c Hazlewood b Cummins 26
B. Sears not out 0
Extras (nb1, w5) 6
Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 162
Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Young), 2-61 (Latham), 3-71 (Ravindra), 4-79 (Daryl Mitchell), 5-84 (Williamson), 6-107 (Phillips), 7-107 (Kuggeleijn), 8-107 (Blundell), 9-162 (Southee), 10-162 (Henry)
Bowling: Starc 12-1-59-3 (1w), Hazlewood 13.2-4-31-5, Cummins 11-4-35-1, Lyon 2-0-6-0, Marsh 3-1-10-0 (1nb), Green 4-0-21-1
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Niton Menon (IND)
tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
