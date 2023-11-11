Cricket: Pakistan V England World Cup Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2023 | 11:02 PM
Scoreboard from the World Cup match between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday
Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard from the World Cup match between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday:
England
D. Malan c Rizwan b Iftikhar 31
J. Bairstow c Salman b Rauf 59
J. Root c Shadab b Shaheen 60
B. Stokes b Shaheen 84
J. Buttler run out (Rauf) 27
H. Brook c Shaheen b Rauf 30
Moeen Ali b Rauf 8
C. Woakes not out 4
D. Willey c Iftikhar b Wasim 15
G. Atkinson b Wasim 0
Adil Rashid not out 0
Extras: (b5, lb2, w12) 19
Total: (for nine wkts; 50 overs) 337
Fall of wickets: 1-82 (Malan), 2-108 (Bairstow), 3-240 (Stokes), 4-257 (Root), 5-302 (Brook), 6-308 (Buttler), 7-317 (Moeen), 8-336 (Willey), 9-336 (Atkinson)
Bowling: Shaheen 10-1-72-2, Rauf 10-0-64-3 (3w), Iftikhar 7-0-38-1, Wasim 10-0-74-2 (1w), Shadab Khan 10-0-57-0, Salman 3-0-25-0
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique lbw b Willey 0
Fakhar Zaman c Stokes b Willey 1
Babar Azam c Rashid b Atkinson 38
Mohammad Rizwan b Ali 36
Agha Salman c Stokes b Willey 51
Iftikhar Ahmed c Malan b Ali 3
Shadab Khan b Rashid 4
Shaheen Shah Afridi lbw b Atkinson 25
Mohammad Wasim not out 16
Haris Rauf c Stokes b Woakes 35
Extras: (lb1, w5) 6
Total: (all out; 43.
3 overs) 244
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Shafique), 2-10 (Zaman), 3-61 (Azam), 4-100 (Rizwan), 5-126 (Shakeel), 6-145 (Iftikhar), 7-150 (Shadab), 8-186 (Salman), 9-191 (Shaheen), 10-244 (Rauf)
Bowling: Willey 10-0-56-3 (2w), Woakes 5.3-0-27-1, Rashid 10-0-55-2 (1w), Atkinson 8-0-45-2 (2w), Ali 10-0-60-2
result: England won by 93 runs
Toss: England
Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)