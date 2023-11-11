Cricket: Pakistan v England World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the World Cup match between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard from the World Cup match between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday:

England

D. Malan c Rizwan b Iftikhar 31

J. Bairstow c Salman b Rauf 59

J. Root c Shadab b Shaheen 60

B. Stokes b Shaheen 84

J. Buttler run out (Rauf) 27

H. Brook c Shaheen b Rauf 30

Moeen Ali b Rauf 8

C. Woakes not out 4

D. Willey c Iftikhar b Wasim 15

G. Atkinson b Wasim 0

Adil Rashid not out 0

Extras: (b5, lb2, w12) 19

Total: (for nine wkts; 50 overs) 337

Fall of wickets: 1-82 (Malan), 2-108 (Bairstow), 3-240 (Stokes), 4-257 (Root), 5-302 (Brook), 6-308 (Buttler), 7-317 (Moeen), 8-336 (Willey), 9-336 (Atkinson)

Bowling: Shaheen 10-1-72-2, Rauf 10-0-64-3 (3w), Iftikhar 7-0-38-1, Wasim 10-0-74-2 (1w), Shadab Khan 10-0-57-0, Salman 3-0-25-0

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique lbw b Willey 0

Fakhar Zaman c Stokes b Willey 1

Babar Azam c Rashid b Atkinson 38

Mohammad Rizwan b Ali 36

Saud Shakeel b Rashid 29

Agha Salman c Stokes b Willey 51

Iftikhar Ahmed c Malan b Ali 3

Shadab Khan b Rashid 4

Shaheen Shah Afridi lbw b Atkinson 25

Mohammad Wasim not out 16

Haris Rauf c Stokes b Woakes 35

Extras: (lb1, w5) 6

Total: (all out; 43.

3 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Shafique), 2-10 (Zaman), 3-61 (Azam), 4-100 (Rizwan), 5-126 (Shakeel), 6-145 (Iftikhar), 7-150 (Shadab), 8-186 (Salman), 9-191 (Shaheen), 10-244 (Rauf)

Bowling: Willey 10-0-56-3 (2w), Woakes 5.3-0-27-1, Rashid 10-0-55-2 (1w), Atkinson 8-0-45-2 (2w), Ali 10-0-60-2

result: England won by 93 runs

Toss: England

Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)