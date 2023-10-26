Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25 England Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Bengaluru today with a thrilling match between England and Sri Lanka. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, will host the 25th match of CWC '23 on 26 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25 England Vs. Sri Lanka at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

England and Sri Lanka qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. England lost in CWC '23 against New Zealand, Afghanistan, and South Africa and defeated Bangladesh. On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost against South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia and beat the Netherlands. England lifted the CWC Trophy once, in the previous edition, while Sri Lanka returned home from the First Round of the Cricket World Cup 2019. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past England Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how England and Sri Lanka performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 25th match?

England and Sri Lanka faced each other in 78 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; England won 38 while Sri Lanka won 36 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

England Past ODI Records

England played 785 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 396 with a winning percentage 50.44. Team England has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 25th match.

Sri Lanka Past ODI Records

Sri Lanka played 899 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 413 with a 45.93 winning percentage. Team Sri Lanka is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25.

England Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how England and Sri Lanka performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25 starts?

England played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 2019. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played all 12 Cricket World Cups and won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1996.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of England and Sri Lanka.

England in Past Cricket World Cups

England played 83 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 48 with a 59.75 win percentage. Team England played exceptionally in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Sri Lanka in Past Cricket World Cups

Sri Lanka played 80 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 49.35 win percentage. Team Sri Lanka showed remarkable performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

England Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches England and Sri Lanka played in this tournament.

England in Cricket World Cup 2023

England played its CWC '23 first match against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over at the loss of one wicket, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

England faced Bangladesh in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over. England won the match by 137 runs.

Team England faced Afghanistan in its third CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan was all out at 284 runs in the last over. England was all out at 215 runs in the 41st over. Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

England's 4th CWC 2023 match was against South Africa. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team South Africa scored 399 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all out at 170 runs in the 22nd over. South Africa won the match by 229 runs.

Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Sri Lanka faced South Africa in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

Sri Lanka's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.

Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Sri Lanka's third match in cricket World Cup 2023 was against Australia. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

Team Sri Lanka faced the Netherlands in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all out at 262 runs in the last over. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 49th over, winning the match by five wickets with ten balls left.

England Vs. Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the England and Sri Lanka teams. Both teams played four matches in this tournament.

England in CWC '23 Points Table

England is currently in the 8th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -1.248 Net Run Rate.

Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

Sri Lanka is in the 7th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -1.048 Net Run Rate.

England Vs. Sri Lanka ODI Rankings

England has a better position and higher ranking than Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams England and Sri Lanka.

England in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team England is currently in the 6th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3253 points and a 105 rating according to its performance in the past 31 matches.

Sri Lanka in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Sri Lanka is currently in the 7th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3633 points and a 91 rating according to its performance in the past 40 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25 England Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

The following are the playing 11 of England and Sri Lanka for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25.

Playing 11 of England in CWC '23 Match 25

The playing 11 of the England Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

Team England CWC '23 Match 25 Key Players

None of the English players on the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is among the top ten ICC ODI players.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Match 25

The playing 11 of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

Chamika Karunaratne (Travelling Reserve)

Team Sri Lanka CWC '23 Match 25 Key Players

None of the Sri Lankan players on the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is among the top ten ICC ODI players.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25 England Vs. Sri Lanka?

Team England has better stats than Team Sri Lanka in previous Cricket World Cups, the head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict England will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25 England Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25 England Vs. Sri Lanka on 26 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 25 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.