ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Defeat Bangladesh By Four Runs
South Africa set 114-run target for Bangladesh which fought well but could not chase at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York
New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2024) South Africa clinched a narrow four-run victory over Bangladesh in their third T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.
Both teams faced early batting challenges. South Africa's bowlers struck hard, reducing Bangladesh to 50-4 within 9.5 overs. Tanzid Hasan (9 off 9), Najmul Hossain Shanto (14 off 23), Liton Das (9 off 13), and Shakib Al Hasan (3 off 4) were quickly dismissed.
Mahmudullah and Towhid Hridoy then steadied the innings with a 44-run partnership. Hridoy's resilient 37 off 34 balls provided crucial support before Kagiso Rabada claimed his wicket. Mahmudullah fought valiantly till the end but could not secure a win, as Bangladesh concluded their innings at 109-7.
Earlier, South Africa set a target of 114 runs. Bangladesh's bowlers dominated from the start, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib removing Reeze Hendricks (0) and Quinton de Kock (18 off 11) in his first two overs. Taskin Ahmed clean-bowled South Africa's captain Aiden Markram for four runs in the fourth over, and Tanzim struck again to dismiss Tristan Stubbs for a duck.
David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen then stabilized South Africa's innings with a crucial 79-run partnership. Klaasen scored 46 before being dismissed by Taskin, while Miller added 29 runs. South Africa ended their innings at 113-6.
Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan took three wickets, Taskin Ahmed secured two and Rishad Hossain grabbed one.
Squads:
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman
