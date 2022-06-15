Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 international scoreboard

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare sports Club on Tuesday: Afghanistan Hazratullah Zazai c Kaia b Chatara 12 Ihsanullah Janat c Kaia b Tiripano 20 Afsar Zazai b Raza 24 Najibullah Zadran c Madande b Burl 2 Sharafuddin Ashraf b Burl 5 Mohammad Nabi c Ervine b Jongwe 31 Azmatullah Omarzai c Madhevere b Raza 11 Rashid Khan c Raza b Ndlovu 2 Noor Ahmad not out 4 Nijat Masood not out 4 Extras (b2, nb1, w7) 10 Total (8 wkts, 20 overs) 125 Did not bat: Fazalhaq Farooqi Fall of wickets: 1-23 (H.

Zazai), 2-49 (Ihsanullah), 3-55 (Zadran), 4-64 (Ashraf), 5-80 (A. Zazai), 6-98 (Omarzai), 7-102 (Rashid), 8-117 (Nabi) Bowling: Madhevere 1-0-10-0; Chatara 4-0-24-1 (1w); Tiripano 2-0-20-1 (2w); Ndlovu 3-0-16-1; Burl 4-0-22-2; Jongwe 2-0-13-1 (4w); Raza 4-0-18-2 Zimbabwe W.

Madhevere c Ahmad b Ashraf 14 I. Kaia run out (Masood) 12 T. Marumani b Ahmad 11 C. Ervine lbw b Ahmad 1 S. Raza st A. Zazai b Ashraf 0 C. Madande c H. Zazai b Ahmad 2 R. Burl c and b Farooqi 15 D.

Tiripano b Ahmad 0 L. Jongwe b Rashid 4 A. Ndlovu not out 13 T. Chatara not out 6 Extras (b1, lb5, nb1, w5) 12 Total (9 wkts, 20 overs) 90 Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Madhevere), 2-40 (Kaia), 3-42 (Ervine), 4-44 (Raza), 5-48 (Marumani), 6-56 (Madande), 7-56 (Tiripano), 8-69 (Jongwe), 9-69 (Burl) Bowling: Farooqi 4-0-16-1 (1w); Masood 3-0-27-0; Ashraf 4-0-13-2 (1w); Omarzai 1-0-10-0 (1w); Rashid 4-0-8-1 (1w); Ahmad 4-0-10-4 (1w) Toss: Afghanistan result: Afghanistan won by 35 runs Series: Afghanistan won 3-0 Umpires: Christopher Phiri, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)tv umpire: Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)